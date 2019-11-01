ANDERSON — The Isabel Society Fall Harvest will take place at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Harter House, 600 Main St.
The menu will include Chex Mix, Isabel’s spicy meatballs, veggie tortilla roll-ups, dried beef cheeseball served with crackers, cocktail snack kabobs, cowboy caviar, garden veggie pizza, spiced applesauce bread, pumpkin pie squares, chocolate brownies, easy lemon cookies and apple caramel dump cake.
Entertainment will be provided by Martha Green and Dan Daugherty.
There will be a raffle for a $200 Alice & Anna gift card as well as door prizes. Free valet parking will be available.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased from Isabel Society members or at the Harter House.
Information: 765-642-7600.
