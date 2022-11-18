ALEXANDRIA — The faith family of the Alexandria First Baptist Church will host the Circle City Ringers Handbell Ensemble on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Alexandria First Baptist Church sanctuary.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and there is no admission charge.
The Circle City Ringers is an auditioned, bronze-level community handbell ensemble located in the greater Indianapolis area. Mike Keller has been the director of the Ringers since the ensemble formed in 2004.
Originally from Peru, Indiana, Keller also serves as co-director of the Peru Circus Festival Band.
“One of the primary missions of the Circle City Ringers is education,” he said. “We want to teach people about handbells and the music they provide.”
At the conclusion of the concert the Ringers invite anyone who has an interest to come forward for a hands-on demonstration.
The group’s performances have been well received in the Alexandria community and this is the fourth time the church has had them perform.
More information about the Circle City Ringers can be found at https://circlecityringers.org.