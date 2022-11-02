ANDERSON — For holiday entertaining and personal pleasure, the West Anderson Kiwanis Club is again offering gourmet nuts for sale for $25.
The 2 pound, 4 ounce cans have almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts and pecans. There are no peanuts in the mix.
The cans are for sale at most local bank and credit union branches and other retail locations in Anderson, Lapel and Pendleton.
The West Anderson Club meets at 7:15 a.m. the first, third and fifth Wednesday each month at Church of the Brethren, 741 N. Scatterfield Road.
Guests and prospective members are welcome.
For more information, contact club President Duane Hoak at 765-643-8133.