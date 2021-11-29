ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) requests the community’s support on #GivingTuesday, Nov. 30, for its Fire Up the Kiln Campaign.
AMOA has received the generous gift of a kiln and looks to the community for financial assistance with installation costs. AMOA hopes to raise a total of $3,500 for the campaign.
The museum is grateful for the donation of a kiln from AMOA supporter Jo Broshar. The kiln will provide the museum with several new opportunities for classes. Local artists will also appreciate having the kiln on site for their projects.
AMOA hopes the community will support this effort, which has been a dream at the museum for many years.
“We know this kiln will offer new opportunities for our students, local artists, and for the community as a whole,” said Mandee Mikulski, the museum’s executive director.
The Anderson Museum of Art’s Women’s League, a group established to support the arts and programs at the museum, has agreed to match up to $1,000 for this campaign. This means when you donate $10, it counts for $20.
Additional information about the Fire Up the Kiln Campaign can be found online, andersonart.org/kiln. Donations for the project will be accepted through the end of 2021.
