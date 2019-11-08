ANDERSON — Saturday, Dec. 14, will be Wreaths Across America Day.
It began as the Arlington Wreath Project started by Morrill Worcester in 1992 with the donation and laying of 5,000 Christmas wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery. In 2018, nearly 1.8 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 1,640 participating cemeteries around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.
Locally, Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory offers the opportunity to adorn every veteran’s grave no matter what local cemetery the hero is buried in. This is in conjunction with the nearly 1,000 veterans and family memorial care funeral home providers across America.
This year's wreath laying will be on the third Saturday of December and was unanimously voted by the U.S. Congress as “Wreaths Across America Day." By offering sponsorships to the public, Wreaths Across America hopes that one day every veteran’s resting place will be adorned with a wreath for the holiday season.
You may honor your hero, buried at any local cemetery, by sponsoring a wreath to adorn their grave. Now through Dec. 1, these wreaths may be ordered at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St.
