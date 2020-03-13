INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Poore, novelist from Highland, Indiana, will keynote the Indiana Writers Center annual event, Gathering of Writers, “Writing Lives: Memory & Imagination,” from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 28, at the Indiana State Library, 315 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis.
Poore will also lead a three-hour fiction intensive during the day-long workshops.
Poore is the author of two novels for adults: "Up Jumps the Devil" (Ecco, 2012) and "Reincarnation Blues" (Del Rey, 2017), one novel for younger readers: "Two Girls, a Clock, and a Crooked House" (Random House Kids, 2019), as well numerous short stories. His story “The Street of the House of the Sun” appeared in The Year’s Best Nonrequired Reading 2012.
In addition to Poore, there will be sessions in poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and playwriting presented by published authors Abegunde, Liz Duffy Adams, Samuel Autman, Eric Freeze, Janine Harrison, Marc Hudson, Noley Reid, Barbara Shoup and Ania Spyra.
To register online: https://www.indianawriters.org/collections/all-classes-workshops/products/2020-gathering-of-writers.
