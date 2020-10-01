INDIANAPOLIS — The SALI National Abstract Art Exhibition XVI, an annual event, is sponsored by the Southside Art League, Inc. and hosted by The Garfield Park Arts Center. This unique exhibit is dedicated to showcasing the best two-dimensional abstract paintings from across the USA. All 44 paintings are for sale, so art collectors are advised to come early for the best selection. A People’s Choice Award will be determined by a vote of visitors to the show.
Paintings by 40 professional artists from across the United States (Oregon, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, New York, & Indiana) were selected for this exhibit by Juror Betsy Stirratt, of Bloomington IN. Their paintings represent a wide variety of contemporary media and techniques.
Paintings will hang Oct. 2-30. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be an invitation only Awards Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.