ANDERSON — The Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will conduct its first virtual field day, a free event.
Five videos will cover watersheds, soil health and water quality, aquatic wildlife, macroinvertebrate sampling and a guide fish kill discussion. The videos will be available at madisonswcd.org/events starting Oct. 12.
A question-and answer-session will be hosted via Zoom the week of Oct. 26 and will feature speakers from the videos. Questions should be sent ahead of time to Courtney.pruitt@in.nacdnet.net.
Email Pruitt or call the office at (765)644-4249, ext. 3, to register. This is not required as all of the information will be attainable through the website but allows the office to know how many participants to expect.
