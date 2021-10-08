INDIANAPOLIS — New Kids on the Block will bring its The Ultimate Party with the Mixtape Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday, May 12.
The tour features Salt-n-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.
the four acts will kick off the arena tour of more than 50 dates May 10 in Cincinnati. Other stops will include Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Nashville. The tour will end July 23 in Washington, D.C.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8, at Ticketmaster.com or at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office at gainbridgefieldhouse.com (formerly Bankers Life Fieldhouse).
For information about VIP packages and New Kids fan club presales, visit www.nkotb.com.
