PENDLETON — Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility Warden Mike Minthorn announced the promotion of Becky Wyman to the rank of sergeant.
Sgt. Wyman had nearly four decades of supervisory and security experience before joining the Indiana Department of Correction in August 2019 to serve as a correctional officer at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility .
Wyman’s past assignments included complex control, main control, and count desk officer. She is also a field training officer, assisting with training new staff as they start their career.
Wyman said she’s excited for the opportunity to grow in her career and looks forward to assisting other staff members and being a positive influence on the student population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.