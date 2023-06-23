EDGEWOOD — Edgewood police officer Christopher Lovell was recently recognized with a life-saving award.
Lovell received the award last week for bravery and exceptional actions on April 20, 2023, for providing emergency medical care that saved the life of Brett Gribble.
Lovell was dispatched to a cardiac arrest in Edgewood on that day and quickly responded.
Being the first to arrive on the scene, he discovered a male patient down in the residence. Officer Lovell’s quick thinking and decisive actions were instrumental in saving Gribbles’ life. He promptly applied an AED and started CPR within minutes of being dispatched.
Lovell’s ability to remain calm under pressure and swiftly administer life-saving techniques played a vital role in the successful outcome of this emergency situation.