INDIANAPOLIS — Cops Cycling for Survivors is pleased to announce plans for its 22nd annual bicycle tour of Indiana as well as unveiling the memorial photos on its support truck in anticipation of National Police Week, May 14-20.
The group will bike nearly 1,000 miles over 13 days in July to honor law enforcement officers fallen in the line of duty and their survivors.
As in past years, Cops Cycling does not make a determination of line-of-duty death status but honors Indiana officers recognized by state and federal officials as having died in the line of duty. This year, special honor is given to four officers recognized as line of duty deaths in 2022 as well as one officer from 2020 who was recognized by officials in 2022 as a line-of-duty death.
Survivors are asked to be in touch with the group at Cops Cycling for Survivors, P.O. Box 597, Ellettsville, IN 47429, by phone 812-727-0725, or email copscyclingforsurvivors@gmail.com. Interested cyclists may also contact the group for more information on joining the ride for all or parts of the ride.
The 2023 Cops Cycling for Survivors truck was also unveiled this week. While the group rides in support and memory of all line of duty death officers, each year the support truck honors officers killed in the line of duty from the previous year. This year’s truck is in special memory of area officers:
• Deputy Sheriff Douglas Sanford, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2022
• Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Elwood Police Department, End of Watch July 31, 2022.
Recent line-of-duty deaths in 2023 will receive special recognition next year.
On July 22, the ride will be from Elwood to Indianapolis.