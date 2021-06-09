MIDDLETOWN — The Crossroads Lutheran Church Historical Preservation Society is sponsoring its 19th annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social on the Lawn from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13,at the Church at Crossroads at the corner of Delaware County roads 600 West and 700 South.
The pie auction begins at 3:30 p.m. To accompany the ice cream, an assortment of toppings and homemade desserts will be available. Common Ground will perform gospel music during the outdoor event.
Those who are unable to attend can send membership dues or donations through the new website, thechurchatcrossroads.org.
All proceeds will benefit preservation of the church, which was built in 1868 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The church is available as a site for weddings, concerts, family celebrations, retreats and more. To schedule events at the church, call Mary Howell, 765-759-7432.
