Old-fashioned ice cream social at Middletown church
MIDDLETOWN — The 18th annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social on the Lawn at The Church at Crossroads will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The church is at 9700 W. 700S, Middletown.
The pie auction will begin at 3:30 p.m. with auctioneer Ed Shirey.
The event is held annually with all proceeds benefiting the Historical Preservation Society.
This year, curbside delivery will be available. Call 765-639-1679 upon arrival and someone will assist you with your order.
To complement the ice cream, visitors can choose from a wide assortment of homemade desserts and toppings. Then sit and eat under a shade tree, enjoy some good conversation and listen to the familiar gospel music of Common Ground, who have donated their time and talents again this year.
The church is open to the public for use as a site for weddings, concerts, family celebrations, retreats and more. The Society welcomes interested individuals or groups to schedule their special events at The Church by phoning Mary Howell at 765-759-7432.
For those who are unable to attend, the Society asks that they consider sending membership dues and donations through the new website at thechurchatcrossroads.org.
