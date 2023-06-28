MITCHELL — Spring Mill State Park will host a Pioneer Village on July 1-2 for a weekend of activities, games and crafts to celebrate the nation’s independence.
Activities will include making hands-on crafts, playing pioneer games, hog calling, and more. Guests can also watch interpreters spinning, quilting, and more; however, no fireworks show will take place.
“Abraham Lincoln, a Hoosier Hero,” portrayed by Danny Russel, will be performed at 1 p.m. Saturday. Presented through a grant from Lawrence County Tourism, this one-man show focuses on Lincoln’s formative years in Indiana, showing his humor, heartbreak and humanity.
While at the park, you can stop at the Lakeview Activity Center to visit the turtles and snakes inside the building and hike around the lake where you may see more wildlife.
The park gate fee is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents. Annual entrance passes for this year are also available for purchase.
For more information on this and other upcoming park events, contact Coletta Prewitt at 812-849-3534 or springmillstatepark@dnr.IN.gov
Spring Mill State Park is at 3333 Ind. 60E, Mitchell.
To view all DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.