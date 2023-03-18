INDIANAPOLIS — On My Way Pre-K, Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.
On My Way Pre-K allows 4-year-olds from lower-income families to receive a free, high-quality, prekindergarten education through Indiana’s only state-sponsored prekindergarten program.
Information about the program and the application are at OnMyWayPreK.org.
For the 2023-2024 school year, a child is eligible for On My Way Pre-K if they:
• will be 4 years old by Aug. 1
• plan to start kindergarten in the 2024-2025 school year
• live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level
• have parents or guardians who are working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment
An easy-to-use, online application called “Early Ed Connect” serves as the application for both On My Way Pre-K and child care assistance provided via the federal Child Care Development Fund.
Early Ed Connect makes it easy to attach documents and notifies the user that their submission was successfully submitted. A Spanish version is also available.
Families may call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist or for other questions about On My Way Pre-K.