CHESTERFIELD — The East Madison Fire Territory now has a sonar unit for its rescue boat.
A grant through Cabela’s & Bass Pro Shops let the territory buy the equipment, which the water rescue team picked up recently at the store in Noblesville.
It will be used for expediting rescue/recovery efforts, mapping entanglement hazards before divers enter the water and locating environmental hazards that affect wildlife.
The fire territory maintains one of two public safety dive teams in the county. The team is trained for underwater search and rescue, swift-water rescue, ice rescue and boat-based services.
The water rescue team has grown in the past few years, adding more certified public safety divers, specialized equipment and a new boat and motor, said Cody Painter, the territory’s dive commander.
The sonar unit adds to the team’s capabilities.. The sonar unit is another success for the team”, stated Cody Painter, EMFT Dive Commander.