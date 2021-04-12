MUNCIE — During the third annual One Ball State Day on April 6, Ball State University celebrated its best single day of fundraising ever. Preliminary results show that the university received more than 9,000 gifts totaling more than $775,000.
With more than three-quarters of a million dollars raised, this year’s result represents a third straight year of increased giving. In 2019, the inaugural year for One Ball State Day, more than 4,100 gifts totaled approximately $425,000. In 2020, more than 6,300 gifts totaled approximately $534,000. When combined, the three days of fundraising equal more than $1.73 million.
In each of the last two years, Ball State received a gift from donors in each of the 50 states.
Gifts made during the annual 24-hour fundraiser are vital to advancing Ball State’s strategic priorities, a spokesperson said in a release. This generous philanthropy will help continue to transform Ball State’s campus and community by supporting students, faculty and staff, programs, athletics, and more.
Anyone who still wishes to make a gift to Ball State University can do so by visiting bsu.edu/give.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.