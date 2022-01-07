ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art will open its latest exhibition, “Open Space: Art About The Land,” on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
An opening reception sponsored by members of the Red Tail Land Conservancy Board of Directors will be hosted from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum.
Since 2001, Open Space: Art About the Land, an annual art competition and exhibition, has encouraged Indiana artists to derive creative inspiration from the land and recognized new artistic creations that celebrate the notion of “open space” as it relates to the land.
This traveling exhibition will end the season at the Anderson Museum of Art after its initial opening at Minnetrista on Oct. 1, 2021. A portion of the exhibition’s proceeds will benefit Red-tail in furthering their mission to preserve and restore vital habitats where people and wildlife thrive in East Central Indiana.
More information about Red-tail Land Conservancy can be found online at www.fortheland.org.
