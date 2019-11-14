ANDERSON — Operation Christmas Child will host a citywide effort to share God's love with millions of boys and girls around the world.
On Nov. 18, multiple locations throughout Anderson will open to collect shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items for the Samaritan's Purse project.
During the project's National Collection Week (Nov. 18 – 25), Anderson volunteers hope to collect more than 32,000 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child's 2019 goal of reaching 11 million children in need.
Distribution sites, dates and times are as follows:
Liberty Christian School, 2025 Hillcrest Drive, Anderson
• Nov. 18 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 19 — 3 to 6 p.m.
• Nov. 20 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 21 — 3 to 6 p.m.
• Nov. 22 and 23 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 24 — noon to 3 p.m.
• Nov. 25 — 9 to 11 a.m.
New Day Baptist Church, 202 W. Tyler St., Alexandria
• Nov. 18 — 4 to 8 p.m.
• Nov. 19 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 20 — 5 to 8 p.m.
• Nov. 21 — 4 to 8 p.m.
• Nov. 22 — 6 to 8 p.m.
• Nov. 23 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 24 — 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
• Nov. 25 — 7 to 10 a.m.
Information: Lucas Zellers, 828-278-1758.
