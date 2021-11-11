Operation Full Pack aids MUNCIE — Veterans Day is a good time to focus on Operation Full Pack, a newer initiative of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana.
This distribution and support strategy provides vital food and nonfood products to individuals and families who are serving or have served in the armed forces. By helping supply a “full pack,” Second Harvest is providing support for those who serve to be better prepared for challenges they may face.
The work that local military agencies are doing to assist veterans in tackling some of the barriers they face is a natural way to get food and resources to families. Volunteers of the partnering organizations are distributing food and supplies through drive-through and home delivery formats.
Currently, Operation Full Pack provides food and essential supplies to households of more than 150 local soldiers and veterans in need of support throughout East Central Indiana. The program, which began in July, is expanding to member food banks throughout Indiana to become a statewide initiative.
To learn more about becoming a partnering organization in East Central Indiana, contact Sunni Matters, director of impact, at smatters@curehunger.org.
