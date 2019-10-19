ANDERSON — Teaching children the value of giving back by donating Halloween candy In support of Operation Gratitude is a win·win for kids, parents and dentists.
This Halloween, local trick-or-treaters will join kids across the country when they donate their extra Halloween candy to Operation Gratitude at Anderson's local collection site, Dr. Gregg Horstmever's Dental Office.
The sweet treats will be included along with handwritten thank-you letters in care packages sent to U.S. service members deployed overseas, and hand delivered to veterans and first responders serving in their communities.
Americans spend an estimated $2.5 billion on a whopping 600 million pounds of Halloween candy each year. In 2018, more than 440,000 pounds of candy was donated to Operation Gratitude and distributed to America's heroes In signature Operation Gratitude care packages and local deliveries around the country.
Candy and handwritten thank-you letters for deployed service members, veterans and first responders will be collected at Dr. Gregg Horstmeyer's dental office at 2038 Broadway, Anderson, on Nov. 4 and 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
