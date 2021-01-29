ORESTES — The Orestes Police Department was awarded two grants to assist in equipment needs, and to assist in the effort to reduce potential COVID exposures. These grants were largely obtained through the efforts of Deputy David Vest, who has devoted a significant amount of his shift time and free time in pursuit of them, according to a press release from the town.
The Gary Sinise Foundation awarded the department with almost $23,000 to provide officers with new or upgraded equipment. This included tourniquets and holders for each officer, new medical (or tac-med) kits and bags for critical incident deployment, new Tasers, and several other items that will increase the quality of public service and aid in officer’s safety.
The department also received money from the CARES Act to purchase digital speed limit signs for high traffic areas, and enough residual money to bolster officers’ protection against pandemic-related concerns.
