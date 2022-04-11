INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Association will present “The Mighty Wurlitzer” with organist R. Jelani Eddington on Sunday, April 24, at Hilbert Circle Theatre.
In celebration of the ISOA’s 85th anniversary of volunteering in support of the ISO, Eddington will perform a mix of musical types and styles, including “Symphonic Classical,” to highlight the augmented features of the symphony’s Wurlitzer, plus classic Broadway, Boston Pops and more.
In addition, a short silent film will offer a nostalgic look at the original purpose of The Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, with proceeds supporting ISO educational programming, including the Community Health Network Discovery Concert Series, which gives elementary school students in grades 3-6 a chance to see and hear a live orchestra.
Proceeds also support other ISOA initiatives such as Symphony in Color, an annual enrichment program that offers a unique blending of symphonic music and visual arts that involves more than 30,000 Indiana school children in grades 1-6 and culminates in a juried exhibition at the Hilbert Circle Theatre and the Indiana State Museum.
The Circle Theatre is at 45 Monument Circle in Downtown Indianapolis.