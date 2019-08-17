ANDERSON — On Saturday, Aug. 24, Anderson Tractor Supply Company will host animal adoptions, a pet supplies drive and other activities during its annual Out Here with Animals celebration, a month-long event that recognizes pets, animals and the people who care for them.
As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to speak with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups that are looking to find safe homes for animals in need.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24, the Anderson community is invited to visit their Tractor Supply store, 6818 S. Scatterfield Road, to support local pet adoption groups by helping find a great home for animals in need.
Participating local organizations that will be on site include:
• CC 's Exotic Pets, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Animal Protection League, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Madison County Humane Society, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to adoptions, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a pet clinic, animal training and pet grooming.
Information: 765-779-0044.
