INDIANAPOLIS — Outdoor Indiana magazine’s September/October issue features a cover article on duck species that can be found around the Hoosier state, highlighted by the cover photo of a colorful wood duck.
The issue also includes an article on native Hoosier Avriel Shull, whose home designs remain iconic decades after her premature death.
