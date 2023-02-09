Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Windy. Rain showers early becoming less numerous for the afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 45. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 33F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.