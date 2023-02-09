BIRDSEYE — Registration has opened for Women’s Wilderness Weekend, a female-only event for learning outdoor skills in a relaxed environment.
It will be at Patoka Lake from Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23.
The event will start at the Patoka Lake Nature Center and include overnight camping for the weekend.
Females age 16 and older will participate in activities that include in-depth archery lessons, kayaking, Dutch oven cooking, basic bush craft, hunting 101, wilderness first aid, trap shooting, rifle, boat operations and self-defense, to name a few.
Meals will be provided Saturday and Sunday. Camping will be in the modern electric campground.
Cost is $75 per person. Advance registration is required by April 10.
For more information or to register, email dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov and vnelson@dnr.IN.gov for a registration packet.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov.patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana. It’s a bit more than three hours southwest of Anderson.