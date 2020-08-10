OVID — Ovid in the Park will be held 10 a.m. Sunday at the gazebo in Falls Park in Pendleton, followed by a baptism service at 11 a.m.
Afterward, there will be a family picnic with grilled hamburgers. Those attending should bring side dishes, drinks and table service for your family.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Ovid Rocks the Park will be held at the same location. Come enjoy top 40 hits from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, bug spray and anything else you might need.
For more information, contact Kim House at kim.house@ovidchurch.org.
