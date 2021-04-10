ANDERSON — In the spirit of returning to normal when it is safe to do so, the Anderson Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, has announced the addition of six live shows to its schedule in 2021.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, via AndersonParamount.org. These shows are presented in partnership with the Anderson Paramount Theatre and Honeywell Arts & Entertainment.
• The Glenn Miller Orchestra – Wednesday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m.
• Buddy Guy with special guest Ally Venable – Friday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
• The Oak Ridge Boys – Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
• Mark Lowry – Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
• Three Dog Night – Friday, Nov. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
• A Very Merry Christmas with The Lettermen – Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to additional live shows and events at the Paramount Theatre can be purchased at AndersonParamount.org or by calling the Paramount Box Office at 765-642-1234.
In the event of a show reschedule or cancellation due to COVID-19, ticket buyers will be contacted directly with updated information via email or direct phone call.
