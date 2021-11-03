ANDERSON — The historic Paramount Theatre has announced the addition of two live performances to its roster of classic hits, rock and comedy shows in 2022: Dinosaur World Live! and The Simon & Garfunkel Story.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
About the shows:
Dinosaur World Live! — 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Most seats are $15 and $25. Limited premium seating is $35.
Come experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live! in this interactive show for the whole family. Join an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of dinosaurs.
Meet a host of impressive creatures, including Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Most seats are $29, $39 and $49. Limited premium seating is $99.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to the scene after a sold-out worldwide tour and blockbuster tour of North America.
The nostalgic multimedia experience features a full live band performing hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Homeward Bound” and more.
Tickets may be purchased via AndersonParamount.org or by calling the Paramount box office at 765-642-1234.
