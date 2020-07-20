ANDERSON — Early Learning Indiana has awarded a $20,000 grant to Park Place Children’s Center as part of the $15 million Come Back Stronger Fund, supported by Lilly Endowment, to reinforce Indiana’s supply of high-quality early learning opportunities, especially for the state’s most vulnerable children.
Park Place Children’s Center will use the grant funds to support safety-related expenses and challenges as it continues to serve families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
To create the safest environment possible, Park Place Children’s Center has had additional staff working on a day-to-day basis to check temperatures as children arrive each day and to ensure toys in each classroom are cleaned and disinfected daily. Staff members have also been working to ensure that the running room and playgrounds are cleaned and disinfected regularly. This grant money will allow the center to continue to pay these additional staff and to cover extra expenses related to gloves and additional cleaning supplies.
Early child care organizations can still apply for a Come Back Stronger Fund grant at www.earlylearningin.org/comebackstronger.
