YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services is offering a new caregiver program for grandparents raising grandchildren and other adults providing kinship care. Parenting a Second Time Around, or PASTA, is an educational and support group developed by the Cornell University Cooperative Extension.
PASTA will empower those who have moved into the parenting role for a second time to feel more confident, comfortable and informed. The program includes a series of seven workshops that can be done as an ongoing class, or as a standalone session. The workshops cover critical topics such as rebuilding families, child development, living with teens, legal issues, and more. Workshops can be done in-person or a virtual format.
There is no cost to schedule sessions for grandparents or other seniors providing kinship care. Organizations, community groups or companies interested in bringing the PASTA program to their community should contact Angie Jenkins, outreach coordinator, at 765-759-1121 or email ajenkins@lifestreaminc.org.
Learn more about LifeStream’s caregiver resources and events at lifestreaminc.org/caregiver-support.
