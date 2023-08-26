DUBOIS — The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, which is National Public Lands Day.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Patoka Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office, 4512 N. Cuzco Road, Dubois.
Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and will be assigned an area in which to pick up trash and items for recycling along the shore and roadways.
At 11 a.m., all volunteers will return to the dam to be treated to a free fish fry, door prizes, and goody bags.
All supplies needed for the cleanup will be provided. To volunteer, you must wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and long pants.
Since 2008, 1,721 volunteers have collected more than 42,975 pounds of trash at the event.
For additional information, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-338-5589, ext. 3; or check the Patoka Lake Watershed Committee Facebook page for updates.