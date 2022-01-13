BIRDSEYE — Join an interpretive naturalist at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a quarter-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by calling 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17.
For more about this hike or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447. Patoka Lake is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye.
