BIRDSEYE — Patoka Lake will host an Autumn Getaway Weekend on Oct. 14-15. All programs take place in the large state park tents in the Modern Campground’s Section A.
On Friday, Oct. 14, campers can buy pumpkins from the pumpkin wagon. Proceeds will benefit Patoka’s birds of prey. Family games will be from 5 to 7 p.m., and a bicycle decorating contest with a parade will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Craft activities will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Section A of the campground, near the playground.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Patoka will have a silent auction to benefit its birds of prey.
At 2 p.m., there will be a costumed pet parade, followed by a contest with a special guest grand marshal. Pets must be on a leash.
Campers under 12 will be able to trick-or-treat around the campgrounds from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The campground will be shut to vehicles during this time.
Information: 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake is south of French Lick and West Baden Springs in Southern Indiana. The Modern Campground is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana 47513.