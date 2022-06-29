Patoka Lake is offering kayak tour on July 16
BIRDSEYE — Patoka Lake will host a kayak tour starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 16.
It will leave from the Wall’s Lake boat ramp.
Participants will travel along remnants of Wall’s Lake dam to the “lake within a lake.” Beaver, osprey, bald eagles and other wildlife can often be seen on the route.
Participants should arrive at the ramp no later than 8:45 a.m. to unload equipment and register. Nonmotorized lake permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5. Permits also may be purchased at the Patoka Lake office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513. Birdseye’s about 60 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky.
For more information about this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.