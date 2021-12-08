BIRDSEYE — Patoka Lake will host several programs during its 34th annual Eagle Watch Event on Jan. 8.
Eagle interpretive naturalist Wade LeHue will present a live bald eagle, and Dana Recklehoff will share stories of Patoka Lake’s raptors. Brian Finch, Patoka Lake wildlife specialist, and his team will lead groups on driving tours to hot spots for eagle viewing around the lake.
There also will be a presentation about the success of the 1980s’ Eagle Reintroduction Program.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Patoka Lake Nature Center.
Lunch will be provided. Children’s activities and crafts will be available from 12:40 to 2:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 per person. Advance registration is required by calling Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 and is limited to the first 50 participants. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars, spotting scopes and cameras, if you have them. Be sure to have vehicles fueled for the driving tour.
