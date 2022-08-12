BIRDSEYE — Patoka Lake is hosting a kayak tour at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
The tour will leave from Fisherman’s Campground boat ramp. Participants will have a chance to see an active bald eagle nest. Other wildlife, including beaver and osprey, can also be seen.
Bring binoculars, kayak, cameras, preferred refreshments and sunscreen for this two-hour journey.
Participants should arrive at 8:45 a.m. to unload equipment and get their boat in the water so the tour can leave promptly at 9 a.m.
Non-motorized launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5. They also may be purchased at the Patoka Property Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye.