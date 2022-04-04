BIRDSEYE — Women can learn outdoor skills in a relaxed environment at Patoka Lake’s Women’s Wilderness Weekend from April 22-24.
Participants will camp overnight Friday and Saturday nights in the modern electric campground and learn skills including archery, kayaking, fishing, Dutch oven cooking, wild edibles, wilderness first aid, rifle and trap shooting, operating a boat and self-defense.
All Saturday meals will be provided, as well as breakfast Sunday.
Cost is $65 per person for the weekend, and registration is required by April 10. Register by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447 or emailing interpretive naturalist Dana Reckelhoff at dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov.
Patoka Lake is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye.