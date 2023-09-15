MUNCIE — “Happy Little Fest”/Ball State PBS was named the winner of the “Special Events” award within the Marketing and Communications category at this year’s National Educational Telecommunications Association’s (NETA) 55th Public Media Awards.
The winners were announced at an awards gala on Sept. 10 as part of the 2023 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum in Columbia, South Carolina.
This year’s Happy Little Fest is set for 1-4 p.m. Oct. 1 at University Green, located between the Architecture Building and Bracken Library, 1120 N. McKinley Ave., on the Ball State University campus.
Created in 2022 in honor of the 80th birthday of the late Bob Ross — the iconic painter and host of “The Joy of Painting” — and the 50th anniversary of Ball State Public Media (formerly WIPB), Happy Little Fest has become an annual family event that includes displays of the artist’s work, games, trivia contests, painting instruction workshops, a Bob Ross lookalike contest, and more.
Happy Little Fest was among eight category finalists vying for the prestigious Public Media Award, which honors work of the highest caliber in community engagement, content, education, marketing and communications, independent productions and overall excellence.
Awards were judged by expert panelists from within the public media industry and professionals working outside of public media.