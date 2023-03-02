PENDLETON — It’s time to register for March art classes at Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119.
The gallery is at 119 W. State St. To register, call 765-778-0986.
Oil painting Bob Ross style: Students will do a Bob Ross-style oil painting with Andy Klise on a 16” x 12” canvas from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or until done) Saturday, March 4. Cost is $50, with all supplies provided.
Kids’ Saturday art class: Up to six students, ages 6-12, will use various techniques to create images, textures and layering for colorful one-of-a-kind prints. Parents may attend the class with their child (free for parents). Class will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11. Cost of $10 a child includes supplies.
Make a Deco Clay carnation: Instructor Pam Rowley will oversee students 15 and up in making a Deco Clay (air dry, lightweight clay) carnation in their color choice. It will be on a clay green stem, ready to display. The class will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Cost is $20 and includes supplies.
Watercolor seascape: Judy Crist will teach watercolor to paint a seascape from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18. Cost is $45 per person, and supplies are provided.
Painting in acrylics: Students will develop their own paintings based on their choice of subject matter. Demonstrations will be provided in varied techniques. Instructor will be Diane Burrell.
Class is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, March 21, 28 and April 4 and 11. Cost is $60 for all four evenings. Bring your own supplies. Maximum of eight students.