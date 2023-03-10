PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 has announced the winners of its 2023 Photography Show, which continues at the gallery through March 29.
Myron Cochran judged this First Friday event.
Winners and monetary awards were:
• First place, Russell Hays: “Too Few, Too Many, Final Assault,” $75.
• Second place, Sarah Matern: “Ladder of Opportunity,” $40.
• Third place, Lizzy Ledbetter: “That’s Fine,” #30.
• People’s Choice, Aaron McDermott: “Step Back,” $20.
• Merit Award, Brenda Jarrett: “Midwest Morning”
• Honorable Mention: Don Saxon, “Fall Creek Colors;” Russell Hays, “Bodie California Ghost Town;” and Aaron McDermott, “Coasting.”
Gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St.