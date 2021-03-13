PENDLETON — Winners were announced for the Pendleton Artists Society’s Spring Show at its First Friday event on March 5 at Gallery 119.
Sandy Hall was the judge.
Awards were $75 for first place, $40 for second place, $30 for third place and $20 for people’s choice. The show will continue through March 31.
Winners include:
- First place: “Untitled” by Katie King
- Second place: “Fragile” by John T. Erwin
- Third place: “Covid!” by Pat Thompson
- People’s Choice: “Hopeless Romantic” by Aaron McDermott
- Merit Awards: “Clustered Industry” by Daniel Jones; “Sycamore Shadows” by Barry Gray
- Honorable Mention: “Untitled” by Katie King; ”Winter Glow” by Lynn Rockwell and ”Abstract 1,2,3” by Dennis McAshlan.
Visitors are welcome during regular business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, at the gallery, 119 W. State St.
