ANDERSON — The Pendleton Artists Society will host Artfest for 2023 on April 21 at the Crystal Coop in Anderson.
Artfest has a Mexican theme this year with a Mexican buffet, games, raffles and an auction of artwork.
Tickets are $30 and available at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phone at 765-778-0986 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
They also may be purchased online at www.gallery119.org. Deadline for ticket sales is April 16.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for viewing art that will be up for auction and buying raffle tickets for Art of Fine Dining and special baskets of items, followed by dinner. There will be a cash bar at Crystal Coop, 3400 W. 53rd St.
Tickets for the Art of Fine Dining may be bought at Artfest or picked up at Gallery 119 in advance. Tickets are 1 for $10 or 3 for $20. Winners will receive more than $300 in gift cards to local businesses.
Those who want to donate to Artfest may send contributions to Artfest, Gallery 119, 46064. Those donating $100 or more will be listed as sponsors in the program and on social media. Donations are tax-deductible.