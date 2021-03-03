PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 announced art classes for March. All class sizes are limited due to COVID-19 for social distancing and masks are required.
Jewelry class With Tracy – Make a gemstone and sterling ring with Tracy Davidson on Sunday, March 7, from 1 to 6 p.m. Class fee is $55 and includes all supplies and tools.
Paint with Diane – Instructor Diane Burrell will have a series of four classes where she will be covering planning and approaching your choice of landscape with a palette knife. Four Tuesday evenings: March 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $55, bring your own supplies. Call Diane for a supply list, phone Gallery 119 for that information. Palette is available during class for $10.
Oil paint with Gini – Gini Deaton will be painting in the style of Bob Ross, a lovely “Enchanted Falls” on March 14 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The $50 cost per person includes all supplies needed. Bring paper towel.
Enamel with Diane – Learn to make and create your own decals and use silkscreens to create a single and two-sided pendant in two seasons with Diane Burrell. Beginners are welcome. Class is held on March 18 and 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $50 and includes all supplies needed.
Registrations may be made by visiting the gallery, 119 W. State St., or call 765-778-0986 during regular business hours Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
