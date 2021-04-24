PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., will hold the following art classes for May.
Registration for classes may be made at Gallery 119 or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at PASgallery119.org/events.
Oil Painting With Gini: Instructor Gini Deaton and students will be painting a Bob Ross oil painting called “Evening Seascape” during this class. The class will be held on Sunday, May 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. Class fee is $50 and includes all supplies. Please bring paper towel. All levels of painters are welcome. Class size limited to six.
Jewelry Class with Tracy: Learn to make Mix Metal Earrings with instructor Tracy Davidson. Learn cutting, texturing, forming and creating your own sterling earwires. Class is on Sunday, May 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. Cost is $40 per person and includes use of tools and supplies. Class is for ages 12 and up. Class size limited to six.
Oil Painting with Katy Burke: Learn to paint a beautiful bridge scene over still water. Cost is $45 if you are using your own painting supplies, $55 if you need paints and brushes supplied. Date of class is Wednesday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
