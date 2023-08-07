PENDLETON — Madison County’s Bicentennial year offers an opportunity to celebrate all facets of Madison County history through education, special events, fellowship, and celebration.
Pendleton’s contribution to the celebration hits its peak in August, with the installation of a new mural in Falls Park and an afternoon of porch parties throughout the Pendleton Historic District.
A new mural will be applied to the small duck barn along Falls Park Drive. A modern and colorful take on the words “Fall in Love with Pendleton” has been conceptualized by Christi Kelly, designed by Brock Forrer, installed by The Sign-Age and funded by the Madison County Bicentennial Committee.
The mural will be dedicated on Friday, Aug. 18 at 4:15 p.m. The ribbon cutting for the new playground at Falls Park will take place at 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
On the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 20, between 1 and 5 p.m., the public is also invited to stroll throughout downtown where they can step onto the porches of 15 private residences and enjoy a visit and the views from a different vantage point.
Porch party hosts will offer refreshments and reflections on life in Pendleton and Madison County.
Additional Bicentennial celebrations will occur throughout the remainder of 2023. To participate in events or learn more about Madison County’s first 200 years, visit www.madisoncounty200.com