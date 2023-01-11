PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will have a jewelry class in January and two multiweek pottery classes starting in January.
Jewelry class
Make a free form necklace and earrings set in sterling and copper in this beginning class. Class centers on soldering, texturing and finishing.
Tracy Davidson will teach from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Cost is $75. All materials and use of tools furnished.
Pottery classes
For those 12 and up interested in clay; no experience needed. There will be a total of four classes, with one session in the afternoon and one in the evening.
Students will create pottery, using different techniques, during the first three classes. The final class is to glaze.
The first classes will run on three consecutive weeks. Then there will be a break for a week or two to let pieces dry and be fired before the final class.
Janae Ledbetter will teach from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 24. Cost is $120 and includes all supplies and two firings.
Register for classes at www.pasgallery119.org/calendar, at Gallery 119 at 119 W. State St. or by phone at 765-778-0986 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.