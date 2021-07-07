PENDLETON — After a lengthy COVID-related closure, the Pendleton Historical Museum is set to reopen Saturday.
As part of the reopening, the museum will have new hours. On Saturdays, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday open hours will still be from 1 to 5 p.m.
The museum staff has created new and updated existing displays. Visitors will have an opportunity to step back into a kitchen of the 1950s or see how an office of that era operated.
Visitors can also learn more about the Indian massacre that occurred on Lick Creek with the trial and subsequent hanging taking place in Pendleton along Fall Creek. Or take time to read the letters by the Indian agent, John Johnston, as he communicated with other government officials concerning the massacre and his relationship with the Indians of the area.
