PENDLETON — The Pendleton Community Library has been selected as one of the many Indiana libraries participating in the commemoration and celebration of the life of Eva Kor, by hosting a screening of the film “Eva: A-7063.”
Jan. 27, 2020, marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the most notorious concentration camp in the Holocaust.
Eva Kor was a survivor of Auschwitz, and went on to become a world-renowned ambassador for hope, healing and humanity. She lived her final 59 years in Terre Haute before passing last July 4, and she was the subject of “Eva: A-7063,” a documentary produced by Indiana filmmaker Ted Green, and WFYI, Indianapolis’ PBS station.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in the Community Room of the Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St., Pendleton.
Refreshments will be offered beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Registration is not required, but is preferred.
